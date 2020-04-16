The Delhi government has announced that COVID-19 negative reports are not necessary for a patient going for emergency treatment in the nursing homes and private hospitals in the city, warning the health providers of strict action on any such demand.

Speaking to IANS, an official from the Directorate General of Health Services, said an order has been issued warning the nursing homes and private hospitals that if they denied emergent medical care, including dialysis to a serious patient on the pretext that they have to carry a COVID-19 negative report, they can even face registration cancellation.

“Clause 14.2 of the Delhi Nursing Home Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011 states that the nursing home shall not refuse treatment to the injured or serious patients brought to them due to any reason, whatsoever…However, we received complaints that some of the nursing homes were demanding COVID negative report for admitting emergency cases,” the official told IANS.

The official said the order was issued after it was brought to notice that some registered nursing homes and private hospitals are refusing and denying treatment to serious patients brought to them on some pretext or the other.

“The hospital authorities are compelling patients to provide COVID-19 negative test reports before they are taken up for dialysis in their nursing homes/private hospitals and as a result, patients are not being dialysed leading to life threatening consequences,” the order, a copy of which is with IANS, said.

The order added that even in the case of a patient, who has undergone dialysis in a nursing home or private hospital, is found COVID-19 positive, the concerned nursing home or private hospital shall not shutdown its dialysis unit beyond a period of 24 hours.

“They are only required to decontaminate the dialysis unit and the concerned machine for a period of 24 hours and thereafter the dialysis services are to be resumed,” it added.

The order also warned action against the nursing home or private hospital, if they denied emergent medical care, including dialysis to a serious patient on the pretext that they have to carry a COVID-19 negative report.

“The Directorate shall immediately initiate action, including the cancellation of registration, against the defaulter nursing home or private hospital under clause 14.2 of the Delhi Nursing Home Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011,” the order added.

The directive came after several private institutes in the city demanded COVID-negative reports from the patients, including the serious and emergency cases.