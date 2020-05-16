Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek permission to hire and run 1,000 buses in the state to safely transport the migrant workers.

“Lakhs of workers are trying to get back to their homes while walking from various parts of the country and there are not enough arrangements made for them. We wish to operate 500 buses each from Ghazipur and Noida borders,” Priyanka Gandhi said in the letter to Yogi Adityanath.

Congress will bear the cost of these chartered buses at a time when the migrants are finding it tough to return homes safely, said Priyanka Gandhi who is also in charge of party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

At least 65 migrant workers have lost lives in different road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, which is more than the number of people dying due to novel coronavirus in the state.

She asserted that the “nation-builders cannot be left to fend for themselves in such times”.

A delegation led by Uttar Pradesh Congress unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu went to the CM to hand over the letter to his office.

Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks came after 24 migrant workers were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between two trucks in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.