The Congress has paid tributes to martyrs of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir who lost their lives battling terrorists and said that India is proud of them.

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Salute to brave martyrs who have given highest sacrifice to the Mother India and India is proud of you.”

The Security forces lost 4 officers including two army personnel while trying to evacuate hostages who were taken by terrorists in Handwara.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of 5 of India’s brave hearts, including, Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj, J&K Police SI Shakeel Qazi. The incident in Handwara is a stark reminder of the incredible sacrifice our defence forces make in order to keep our Nation safe. Jai Hind, “said Congress on its Twitter handle.

Seven including two senior Army officers, two junior ranks, an officer of the local police and two terrorists were killed in the fierce gunbattle on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Srinagar based Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed the martyrdom of the five security personnel with their ranks without giving out their names.