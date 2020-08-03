Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu and son of former union minister P Chidambaram is the latest political personality to be infected with COVID-19.

Karti tweeted today to announce that he has tested positive for the virus and that his symptoms are mild so has quarantined himself at home for Coronavirus. He however advised people who had come in contact with him over the past few days to follow prescribed Covid protocols.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.” he tweeted.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

Karti Chidambaram represents the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. He is the latest among political personalities to get infected with the Coronavirus.

On Sunday, Union Home minister Amit Shah had announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine. While, many of the UP ministers and MLAs have also tested positive for Coronavirus and are undergoing treatment.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his daughter also tested positive for the coronavirus. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and three of his ministers are also undergoing treatment for the same.

Yesterday, UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier, died due to the infection in state capital Lucknow. She was 62.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 52,972 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 18 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 1,803,695.

As many as 771 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 38,135, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

India, which is the third worst hit after the United States and Brazil in terms of cases, had crossed the 17 lakh-mark on Sunday.