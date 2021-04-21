Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for coronavirus.

Gandhi said that after experiencing mild symptoms, he tested positive for COVID-19.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I`ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who`ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“Learned that Mr Rahul Gandhi has tested positive and has isolated himself. Deeply concerned. I wish him a full and speedy recovery.” Congress leader P. Chidambaram tweeted.

DMK President M.K.Stalin on Tuesday expressed his concern at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi testing positive for coronavirus.

“Deeply concerned to hear that former President of Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament, brother Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a tweet.

Moreover, Stalin also said he was disheartened to know that the Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for coronavirus.

Wishing Gandhi and Rao a quick recovery, Stalin also urged everyone to take all precautions and stay safe.