Amid the surge in cases of deadly coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government has announced to impose complete lockdown in Chennai and three other districts in the state.

The lockdown will come in force from June 19 to June 30 with no exceptions on Sundays.

Apart from Chennai, the other three districts to go for complete lockdown are areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

As per the reports, the vegetable shops, petrol bunks, Grocery shops and mobile markets can function between 6 am and 2 pm during the lockdown.

Some other rules during the period of the lockdown are that the people driving in their own vehicles can travel only within 2 km of their house, only essential services and travel for medical emergencies will be permitted, banks will be open only on June 29 and June 30.

E-passes will be issued for people only for weddings, deaths and medical emergencies. Amma Unavagams and community kitchens will be open in these four districts.

National Institute of Siddha wants Tamil Nadu government to hand over COVID-19 care centres; claims it can cure positive cases in three days, news agency PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu stands at second position in terms of Covid cases after Maharashtra.

Reports suggest that more than 70 per cent cases of coronavirus in the state are from the state capital itself.