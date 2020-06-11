A complaint has been filed against the Chinese President Xi Jinping blaming him for the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint has been filed in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bettiah in West Champaran district by advocate Murad Ali.

In his complaint, Ali alleged that Chinese President Xi and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spread the virus from Wuhan city in China to the entire world.

The court has fixed June 16 for the hearing the case. Interestingly, the complaint has named US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as witnesses.

Ali accused Chinese leader of being responsible for the spread of the deadly virus from Wuhan in December 2019 throughout the world and the WHO chief for concealing the spread of the virus.

He further alleged that the Chinese President and the WHO chief conspired to spread the coronavirus throughout the world due to which millions of people have lost their lives.

He has sought action under sections 269, 270, 271, 302, 307, 500, 504 and 120B of IPC. Ali has stated social media, print media and various electronic media as the source of the allegations.