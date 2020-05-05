In order to support the fight against the deadly coronavirus, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have donated their one-day salary worth Rs 16.23 crore to the PM-CARES fund.

CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan handed over a cheque of Rs 162,382,357 to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Earlier, PM Modi had made a call to countrymen to come forward and extend support in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. In his response, many came forward with their donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

More than 1.62 lakh CISF personnel donated their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

Country is in the third phase of the lockdown which is imposed till May 17 due to the deadly coronavirus which has claimed 1568 lives and affected over 45,000, as of now.

However, in the third phase, there are some relaxations provided by the government to the areas under non-containment zone.