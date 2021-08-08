Chile continues to register below 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Chile continued to register below 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19 after reporting 940 fresh infections.

“A total of 940 new cases have been reported, with a positivity of 1.4 per cent in the last 24 hours nationwide,” Health Minister Enrique Paris told the press on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

However, the official stressed the importance of continued vigilance against the virus.

The total number of people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the South American country reached 1,622,509 and the death toll rose to 35,951, after 71 deaths from the disease were registered over the past day.

In recent weeks, Chile has reported the lowest numbers of infections and hospitalizations of the pandemic.

More than 80 per cent of the population had been vaccinated against Covid-19, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said.