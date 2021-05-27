As India continues to reel under the second COVID-19 wave, India has far provided more than 22crore vaccine doses (22,16,11,940) to States/UTs. All of them have been provided through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category.

So far, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

More than 1.84 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,84,90,522) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, 11 lakh (11,42,630) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021. Under the Strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 fresh cases as 3,847 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest new cases with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala added 28,798 cases. Meanwhile Maharashtra saw most fatalities at 1,013, Karnataka added 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. Strict measures have been initiated by the M.K. Stalin government to bring down the Covid figures.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,73,69,093 with 24,19,907 active cases and 3,15,235 deaths so far.

(With IANS inputs)