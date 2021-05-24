Amidst the COVID-19 second wave, India has been supporting the states and the UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. The government of India so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to States/UTs.

More than 1.90 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,90,20,313) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 40,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

It is to be noted that the accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021.

Under the Strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Indian government.

India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,67,52,447, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 27,20,716.