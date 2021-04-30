Amidst the devastating COVID-19 second wave, Centre has so far provided nearly 16.33 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost.

More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Near 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days, the press release added.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,33,56,503 doses.

India recorded 3,86,452 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,87,62,976, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 31,70,228.

With 3498 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,08,330. In the last 24 hours, 2,97,540 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,53,84,418.