Centre is considering sending high-level teams to other states that are seeing a rise in virus cases. The move comes after such teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to monitor the fight against the deadly virus.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan are the five states that reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the reports, the government has already advised states to increase testing levels to track patients who may have been undetected or missed out.

They have also been advised to go for an aggressive and widespread method of testing to identify these undetected cases.

The Covid caseload in India has crossed the 90 lakh mark with 45,882 infections in the past 24 hours. This is a worrisome development as the country has been continuously recording a decline in cases reaching below 30,000 mark after 4 months.

The overall number of deaths till now has been recorded at 1,32,162 with 584 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Covid recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent.

Maharashtra remains at the top of the list in terms of the Covid cases with 17,63,055 total cases, up 5,535 since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 154 deaths. Other states in the top-5 list include Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.