Centre has announced to extend the lockdown for two more weeks after May 4 in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has taken over 35,000 people in its grip in India.

“In red zones, outside containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India. These are plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and saloons,” Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press note.

There will be considerable relaxation in orange and green zones, the government said.

Earlier in the day, the Government announced allowing the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

“Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed by special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways,” a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

The Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states/UTs for their movement. The ministry will issued detailed guidelines for sale of tickets and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, platforms and within the trains, the statement further said.