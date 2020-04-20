In order to monitor the situation due to COVID-19 crisis, and to issue necessary directions, the Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) in different states on Sunday.

These teams are designated two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make an on-spot assessment of situation aroused due to coronavirus crisis and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government.

“Situation is especially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. The situation is especially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal,” Home Ministry said in a press note.

IMCTs will focus on complaints of implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, the preparedness of health infrastructure, the safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

“After analyzing the prevalence of such violations in major hotspot districts, it is clear to the Central Government that the situation is especially serious in these areas and expertise of the Centre need to be used,” the Home Ministry said.

Last month, the Supreme Court had also observed that the States/UTs need to comply with the orders of Centre over lockdown measures.

“We trust and expect that all concerned viz. State Governments, Public Authorities and Citizens of this country will faithfully comply with the directives and orders issued by the Union of India in letter and spirit in the interest of public safety,” the apex court had said.