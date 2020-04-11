The Home Ministry on Saturday wrote to the West Bengal government to caution it against the “violation of lockdown measures”. This was the second such letter to the state by the Central government.

In a letter sent to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, the ministry said there has been a gradual dilution of lockdown reported from West Bengal.

“For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms,” the letter said.

Further, the letter identified Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala as areas where these norms have been violated. Notably, all these areas are having large Muslim populations.

The Centre has also accused the West Bengal government of allowing religious gatherings.

A much-needed warning! The MHA has written a letter to the #WestBengal government objecting the "violation" of #lockdown in the state. According to @HMOIndia, police allowed religious congregations, shops relating to non-essential goods were allowed to function.#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/S8sf8OhqTe — Ritesh Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@IamRiteshTiwari) April 11, 2020

Home Ministry also raised the issue of political leaders distributing free rations rather than an institutional delivery system in the state. It further seeks action against those practising this exercise.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a tussle with the Prime Minister. There were many incidents when the differences between the two leaders came out in public.

But on the issue of lockdown, Banerjee was seen supporting the Prime Minister as after the video call held between the PM and all states CM, she said her government will abide the decision to extend the lockdown.

In a press conference held shortly after the meeting ended, Banerjee said her government will support the lockdown but with some modifications. She said, certain industries including bakery, oil mills, bottled water and fisheries would re-open partially.

After the meeting, the West Bengal government has announced its decision to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30. Confirming the same, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools in the state will remain closed till June 10.

“PM has officially decided to extend lockdown till April 30, we will not differ,” she said.

“We will also extend till April 30 and review closer to that date,” she added.