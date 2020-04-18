Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar requested various State/UT governments to designate a nodal officer from Labour Department to coordinate with the Control Rooms.

Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 Control Rooms for addressing issues of the labour/workers in the country in view of the lockdown announced to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Gangwar in a letter to the Labour Ministries of State/UT Governments said that the officers in the Labour Departments may be sensitised about these 20 Control Rooms. Underlining the need for coordinated efforts of the Central and State Governments, Gangwar said, “the coordinated efforts of Central and State Governments are required in order to resolve the grievances of the workers.”

These 20 Control Rooms are set up under the Chief Labour Commissioner on pan India basis to address the issues of workers arising in the backdrop of COVID-19 menace.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, out total 2100 grievances received in the 20 Control Rooms till yesterday, 1400 pertains to various State/UT Governments.