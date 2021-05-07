As the COVID-19 second wave continues to take lives throughout the country, the Centre has so far allocated more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 90 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (90,30,670) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

So far, Odisha received 2.75 lakh doses followed by West Bengal (2,00,000), Uttar Pradesh (1,50,000), Maharashtra (1,50,000), Goa (one lakh) Assam (one lakh), Dadar and Nagar Haveli (25,000) and Daman and Diu (25,000).

As per the government data, Uttar Pradesh (9,63,994) has highest balance available doses followed by Tamil Nadu (6,13,622), Haryana (6,10,839), Madhya Pradesh (5,79,099), Gujarat (5,76,058), Jharkhand (5,00,795), Maharashtra (4,84,287), Bihar (4,55,316), Delhi (4,37,182) and Telangana (3,84,337).

The Ministry said that the Government is leading the fight against the Covid pandemic in collaboration with the States and UT through a “Whole of Government” approach.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the Government in the containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and Covid Appropriate Behaviour).

The Ministry pointed out that implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1 and potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.