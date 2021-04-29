Amidst the frightening surge in COVID-19 cases which has crippled the country’s healthcare system, the Centre has provided nearly 16.16 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost.

More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

More than 20 Lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days, the press release stated.

The accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from May 1, 2021.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has started from April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

India recorded 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,83,76,524, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 30,84,814.

With 3645 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,04,832, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours, 2,69,507 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,50,86,878.

(With IANS inputs)