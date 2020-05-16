The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the dates for the pending Class 10 and 12 examination, postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown at 5 pm on Saturday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

Pokhriyal took to Twitter and said, “Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details.”

The Government had on Friday informed that the pending CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held between July 1-15.

“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said in a tweet.

On April 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said that its decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands the same as mentioned in circular dated April 1, 2020.

The CBSE had also made it clear that it will conduct the board examination after the lockdown period is over.

The HRD Ministry had also refuted rumours about the cancellation of the board examinations. The ministry said that as soon as the situation becomes normal, the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted.

The evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams is being done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them.

HRD Minister had said that 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted class 10, 12 exams will be delivered to teachers. “From the 3,000 schools, these copies will go the evaluators and evaluation will begin tomorrow. Teachers will evaluate from home and we will be able to complete the process in 50 days,” he added.

The evaluation of the answer sheets has been delayed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the CBSE had postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.