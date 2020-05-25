Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Monday that the pending class 10 and 12 board exams which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will be conducted at 15,000 centres across the country instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier.

Earlier on May 8, the government had informed that the pending CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held between July 1-15.

“The class 10, 12 exams will now be conducted at over 15,000 exam centres across India. Earlier, CBSE was slated to hold exams at only 3,000 centres,” Nishank said.

The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing at exam centres and minimise travel for students.

The HRD ministry has already announced that students will appear for exams at schools in which they are enrolled rather than external examination centres. As per the MHA order, no examination centre is permitted in containment zones.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had on May 20 written to the chief secretaries of all states informing about the guidelines to be followed while conducting the board examinations.

The letter stated that the Centre had received requests from state governments and CBSE for conducting board examinations.

However, the exemption to conduct exams will be subject to certain conditions.

Wearing of masks by teachers, staff and students is mandatory. The examination centres must have the provision of thermal screening and sanitizer while following social distancing norms.

The Centre has further directed that the examination schedules should be in a staggered manner.

Also, the Government has asked states to arrange special buses for transportation of students to examination centres.

On May 18, the HRD Ministry released the complete date sheet for class 12 students.

On April 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said that its decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands the same as mentioned in circular dated April 1, 2020.

The CBSE had also made it clear that it will conduct the board examination after the lockdown period is over.

The HRD Ministry had also refuted rumours about the cancellation of the board examinations. The ministry said that as soon as the situation becomes normal, the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted.

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the CBSE had postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.