A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fiscal stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, the Congress attacked the Prime Minister for making “catchy slogans” and questioned the government’s “Make in India” project.

PM Modi on Tuesday evening announced the stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of country’s GDP, for all segments including industries, workers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs, cottage industry and others, calling it the primary component of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”.

Congress’ national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took to Twitter and said, “Catchy slogans and sketchy Implementation are hallmarks of the BJP forgotten tiger of ‘Make in India’ is waiting for ‘Be Vocal for Local’.”

“Catchy Slogans & Sketchy Implementation is hallmark of BJP-forgotten tiger of “Make in India” is waiting for “Be Vocal for Local”. Govt needs to support its own slogan by shunning its hypocrisy of getting Statue of Unity Made from China & then preaching. #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan”

Height of hypocrisy-After getting Sardar Patel -Statue of Unity ‘Made from China’, PM is giving slogan of “Be Vocal for Local”; Catchy Slogans & Sketchy Implementation is hallmark of BJP-For ‘Local’ to be successful Govt must wake up the sleeping paper tiger of ‘Make in India’ — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 13, 2020

In yet another tweet yesterday Shergill said, “Sincerely hope ₹20Lac CrorePackage is not scripted with same pen which was used to make following promises:

1. Giving everyone ₹15Lac

2. Cleaning Maa Ganga

3. Bringing back black money in 100 days

4. Transforming Varanasi into Kyoto

5. Ending terrorism with demonetisation”

The Congress said that if ‘local’ has to be successful, the BJP government must arrest the dipping industrial output growth and support ‘Make in India’ by procuring materials and awarding contracts to the locals, end ‘tax terrorism’ and increase export incentives.

The party also demanded a relaxed NPA declaration timeline for the MSME sector.

In his televised address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi had said that the package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It also includes the monetary easing announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Articulating the plans, PM Modi said, the self-reliant strategy will depend on five-pillars consisting, ‘Economy, Infrastructure, Tech-driven System, Vibrant Demography and Demand’.

This latest announcement comes in the backdrop of the growing demand for relief package from the Modi-led government to control the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.