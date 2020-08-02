Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tested coronavirus negative and has been discharged from the Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Bachchan was in hospital for 23 days after he announced on July 11 of being tested positive for coronavirus.

Abhishek Bachchan had informed on Twitter about BigB’s health.

“My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him,” he said.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

However, Abhishek Bachchan further informed that he remained Covid-19 positive and remain in the hospital.

“I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted,” he said.

“I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise,” he added.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested negative and was discharged from the hospital.

Expressing his thoughts in his blog, Amitabh wrote, “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”