Another leader in the country died due to the contagious coronavirus, a disease which is spiking rapidly with every passing day. Ashok Gasti, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, has died due to COVID-19, a hospital confirmed on Thursday.

The hospital informed that the Rajya Sabha MP was admitted with severe COVID-19 and was critical after multi-organ failure.

He was on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), it said.

The 55-year-old BJP leader from Raichur in north Karnataka was critically ill and was admitted to Manipal Hospital.

Various senior leaders of BJP paid tribute to the leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking it to Twitter called Basti a “dedicated karyakarta”.

Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ashok Gasti was a dedicated Karyakarta who worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka. He was passionate about empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the demised leader by saying, “Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader.”