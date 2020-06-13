Former Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in wake of increasing cases of coronavirus blaming him for failing to tackle the epidemic.

Manoj Tiwari alleged that as per the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, Kejriwal has the authority to take appropriate decisions, yet he has been a failure on all fronts, including for failing to establish health-related infrastructure.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had made a serious comment on the health system in the national capital following which the BJP had targeted the Kejriwal government. The party said that the truth behind the Delhi government in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic has come out.

The health system in Delhi had deteriorated and Kejriwal had ‘failed’, Tiwari said.

The number of cases in Delhi has reached to 36,824 with 1,214 deaths due to the virus.

The number of patients infected with coronavirus across the country has crossed three lakh. According to Union Health ministry, the number of infected cases nationwide has increased to 3,08,993.