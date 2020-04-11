A political tussle broke out in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, which grabbed the attention for its remarkable containment strategy, as the Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Kismat Gurjar on Saturday launched an attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for giving credit to Rahul Gandhi.

“The due credit of citizen’s hardwork to contain the deadly coronavirus should which was given to Rahul Gandhi by Sonia Gandhi is condemnable,” she said.

Attacking the Congress-ruled state government, she said, “Since last few days, the state government has been trying to take the credit of the efforts of citizens.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said people of Bhilwara were influenced by his decision of imposing lockdown. “People did not only followed the lockdown enthusiastically but also maintained social distancing and endure cleanliness.”

“There has been a huge impact of PM’s appeal on people and this is not the time for political gains. With caution and patience, we should work together in this direction,” she said.