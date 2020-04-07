A strange case of coronavirus was reported Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, about 100 km away from Thiruvananthapuram, in which two people who earlier did not show any symptoms later tested positive of the deadly virus, officials said.

One of the patients is a 60-year-old man who travelled from Dubai to Pathanamthitta, while the other is a 19-year-old student who had travelled from Delhi.

“This is a warning sign. Thousands of innocent, unknown people might also have come in contact with these asymptomatic carriers. The fact that they passed their 14-day quarantine period, without showing any symptoms, is further alarming. This means, we still need to tread a cautious path,” District Collector PB Nooh told NDTV.

The 60-year-old has been under quarantine from March 19 to April 6. As he had returned from a high-risk area, so he was tested and kept in quarantine.

He returned to Thiruvananthapuram from Sharjah on March 19 and travelled by road to his hometown.

Pathanamthitta district has earlier also been the hotspot for coronavirus case after a family from Italy jumped quarantine there. As per the reports, there are 7 active cases and 7,000 people under observation.

Out of the total 4,421 coronavirus cases reported in India, Kerala alone bears 327 cases and 2 deaths, as of now. 48 people in Kerala have recovered from the deadly virus.