As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country, India has administered 12 crore vaccine doses in the country.

As part of the world’s largest innoculation drive, over 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours, as per data by the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, cumulatively, 11,99,37,641 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Saturday.

These include 91,05,429 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,70,818 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

A total of 1,11,44,069 Front Line Workers (FLWs) have been administered first dose while 54,08,572 FLWs have received second dose.

Of the total, 4,49,35,011 people of more than 60 years old have been given first dose and 34,88,257 have been injected second dose. A total of 3,92,23,975 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been given first dose and 9,61,510 have got the second dose.

The Ministry stated that over 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered to the people in the last 24 hours.

As of Day-91 of the vaccination drive (April 16), 30,04,544 vaccine doses were given.

Out of which, 22,96,008 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 37,817 sessions for first dose and 7,08,536 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.

Eight states account for 59.56 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

India on Saturday reported 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,45,26,609 so far, the health ministry data stated on Thursday.

Moreover, India also recorded the highest single-day deaths at 1,341. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

(With IANS inputs)