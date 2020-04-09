Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched ‘Operation SHIELD’ for the neighbourhoods with a high concentration of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Kejriwal told the acronym SHIELD will stand for “Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking”.

“21 areas have been identified as containment zones in Delhi. These areas have been sealed. People are not being allowed to enter or exit from these areas,” he told.

“All people in these areas will be under home quarantine. They will not be allowed to leave their homes. Coronavirus positive cases in these areas will be isolated and people they came in contact with will be traced,” Kejriwal said.

CM further told that under total lockdown, essential supplies will be delivered to the doorstep. He also said the government will do rigorous sanitization of the locality.

I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi govt's Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19. https://t.co/3N2UauewWe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2020

As reported by NDTV, the 21 areas under SHIELD will include, Malviya Nagar, Bengali Market, Sangam Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, Nizamuddin, Vasundhara Enclave, Dilshad Garden, Patparganj, Dinpur Village, Jahangirpuri, Kalyanpuri, Khichripur, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj Extension, West Vinod Nagar, Seemapuri, Dilshad Colony and Jhilmil Colony.

During the digital press conference, Kejriwal also narrated the plight of doctors and health workers amid the major health crisis and said those misbehaving with them will have to face the consequences.

He condemned the two days old incident of doctors of Safdarjung Hospital who were attacked in Gautam Nagar by locals who accused them of ‘spreading coronavirus’.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister had informed the formation of a 5-point strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 infection in Delhi in the time to come. The strategy has been termed as a ‘5 Ts plan’.

The five T’s are testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, tracking.

Total cases of coronavirus in Delhi reached 669 with 93 new cases in last 24 hours.