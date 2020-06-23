Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the central government to deploy doctors and health staff from the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the upcoming 10,000-bed coronavirus facility.

The upcoming coronavirus facility is billed as the world’s largest.

In response, Amit Shah said, “Dear Kejriwal Ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and the MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th June.”

The Delhi government has been converting the Radha Soami Spiritual Centre into a massive COVID-19 facility.

The centre has a covered area of 12,50,000 square feet with preinstalled fans and CCTV cameras. It will have nearly 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

Home Minister, in a series of tweets, assured the people of Delhi that many more COVID-19 beds will be provided in the coming days.

“I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Covid Care centre will be ready in next 10 days,” he said.

Shah, for the third time last week, had reviewed the Coronavirus situation in Delhi on Sunday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and discussed recommendations made by Dr Vinod Paul committee on a strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

At the virtual meeting, it was decided that Delhi will conduct a serological test of 20,000 samples from June 27 after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients died in the last 24 hours.

“To adopt a comprehensive policy for Delhi, the government will conduct a random serological test of 20 thousand people starting from June 27 to July 10,” said a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs.