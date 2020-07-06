Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the cured Covid-19 patients to donate plasma to treat those infected with the virus.

“Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don’t refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma,” Delhi CM said.

“The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma,” he said.

“It will not cause any pain or weakness. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the cured COVID patients to come forward for the noble cause so that others can be treated, and informed that “pick and drop facility” will be given to the donor.

“Out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated at home. Death rate has also come down. We’ve also started the country’s first corona plasma bank. Our trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients improve significantly,” Kejriwal said.

Covid-19 cases have crossed 1 lakh mark in Delhi but there is no need to panic as around 72,000 people have also recovered, he told.