In a major blow to the Indian Railways due to the extended lockdown, around 39 lakh tickets will be cancelled between April 15 and May 3, sources told PTI.

There were around 39 lakh tickets booked in this period as there was no hold on the bookings of tickets for after April 14. Many booked the tickets with the hope to move their hometowns or back to workplaces in the hope that the lockdown will come to an end.

After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown, Indian Railways had announced to continue the suspension of its passenger trains including mail/express/premier trains.

Indian Railways has not only cancelled all its bookings till May 3 but also stopped all advance bookings. Passengers who have booked for the cancelled trains as well as for those booked in advance will get a full refund.

Railways told that the refund amount for online bookings will be automatically credited to the accounts, while those who have booked at the counters can take refunds up to July 31.

Similar to the first phase of the lockdown, goods and parcel trains will continue to move to provide essential supplies to different parts of the country.

Passenger train services cancelled till 3rd May 2020 All ticket counters will remain closed Advance online ticket booking stopped completely Online cancellation facility will remain functional Full refund for all cancelled tickets#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/MQ8ogodzrH pic.twitter.com/5K0dt4L3e7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Indian Railways had announced suspension of all passenger train services till the aforesaid date. The Ministry of Railways informed that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain suspended till the 2400 hrs of 3rd May.

The Railways has also suspended the booking of rail tickets beyond the extended nationwide lockdown until further orders.