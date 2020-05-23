Responding on the demand of West Bengal’s Home Department, Indian Army on Saturday provided three columns to assist Kolkata City authorities with the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan.

As per the reports, two more columns were sent to North and South 24 Paraganas districts.

Earlier, the West Bengal Home Department had tweeted saying it requested to the centre for Army support for immediate restoration of infrastructure hit by cyclone.

The state’s Home Department has called for the mobilization of ‘maximum strength on 24×7 basis’ for essential services like drinking water, sanitation and power supply.

“GOWB mobilizes maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7basis for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services asap. Army support has been called for; NDRF and SDRF teams deployed; Rlys, Port & private sector too requested to supply teams and equipment,” Home Department of West Bengal government said in a series of tweets.

“Drinking water and drainage infrastructure getting restored fast. PHE asked to supply water pouches in gap pockets. Generators being hired where necessary. More than a hundred teams from multiple departments and bodies working for cutting of fallen trees,” it said.

“… which is the key to the restoration of power in localities. WBSEDCL & CESC asked to deploy maximal manpower, even while lockdown significantly affects the deployment potential of the latter. Police on high alert,” it added.

On Wednesday, cyclone Amphan ripped through the West Bengal coast, leaving a trail of destruction. Estimated 72 people died due to the disaster in the state.

The super cyclone had also taken Odisha in its grip as well as parts of Bangladesh.

Yesterday, PM Modi had taken an aerial view of the destruction caused by the cyclone along with the West Bengal chief minister.

Following the aerial survey, PM Modi at a review meeting with the chief minister assured the people of West Bengal that the “entire country stands with them in these difficult times.”

The Central government has also allocated Rs 1000 crore for immediate assistance of West Bengal.

PM Modi further said that a team will be sent by the Central government to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the cyclonic storm and the current situation of the affected areas.