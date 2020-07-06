Amid the nationwide spread of coronavirus, the Delhi High Court has suggested the authorities to appoint a Nodal Officer to redress grievances of healthcare workers and to act as a window system where nurses can raise their issues like non-availability of safety gear.

The suggestion came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that claimed to highlight the blatant violation of human rights of the nurses and other healthcare workers deployed in the forefront of private nursing homes or hospitals in Delhi.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was hearing the case.

“A Nodal Officer may be appointed who can act as a single-window system where nurses can air their grievances like non-availability of PPE etc. This officer can get replies from the government and then respond to the nurses,” it said.

The court further directed the government to seek undertakings from private nursing homes and hospitals to appropriate authority regarding the supply of PPE kits and other safety equipment to the nurses and other healthcare workers.

The court also asked the Delhi government to come up with a helpline or WhatsApp number wherein nurses could get their complaints redressed.

It is to be noted that since the outbreak of deadly coronavirus, there were many cases of violence against the health workers were reported.

Recently, the Delhi government launched “Samvaad” in collaboration with the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) wherein proper counselling would be provided to the front-line workers against stress and other situations.