19-year-old passenger on board ‘Shramik special’ train who was returning home after being stuck in Telangana due to the lockdown, gave birth to a baby boy at Titlagarh railway station in Odisha on Friday, said railway officials.

Meena Kumbhar from Thodibahal village in Bolangir district, delivered the baby after the train arrived in Titlagarh at 5.40 am, East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson said.

She had boarded the train at Lingampali in Telangana for Bolangir and delivered a baby boy on the train. A railway doctor in Titilagarh attended and examined the woman.

The mother and child are in stable condition.

Doctors at the railway health unit in Titlagarh attended to the mother and her newborn. Following the direction of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer (ADMO), both of them were shifted to the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Titlagarh through the Janani ambulance service.

Subsequently, the woman and her baby were shifted to the government hospital at Titilagarh on the advice of the medical authorities of Balangir district, added the spokesperson.

This was the third baby born on a ”Shramik Special” train in Odisha and the 37th baby born on such a train nationwide since they began services to transport stranded migrant workers, the railways said.

While a migrant woman, the native of a village in Balangir district, had given birth to a baby boy on a ”Shramik Special” train at Balangir on May 22, another woman returning home in Chhattisgarh had delivered a baby girl on a train at Titilagarh on May 24, it said.