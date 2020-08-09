BJP Member of Parliament and former part Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday deleted his tweet soon after claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah tested negative for Covid-19.

Tiwari tweeted, “Home Minister Amit Shah ji’s Covid report showed he is negative.”

Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the Home Minister is yet to undergo the Covid test.

Last Sunday, Amit Shah had tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

The reports come from Shah himself who taking it to Twitter said, “I went through the coronavirus test and result comes to be positive. I am feeling fine but being hospitalized on doctor’s suggestions.”

“I request all those who had come in contact with me in last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he had said.

As of now, there are 6,28,747 active cases of coronavirus in the country while 14,80,884 were discharged. 43,379 died due to the virus.