Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive on Sunday and has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

The reports come from Shah himself who taking it to Twitter said, “I went through the coronavirus test and result comes to be positive. I am feeling fine but being hospitalized on doctor’s suggestions.”

“I request all those who had come in contact with me in last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier, died due to the infection in state capital Lucknow. She was 62.

She had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on July 18 and died at 9:30 am today, according to the government statement.

Varun was Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government. Her cremation will take place in Kanpur later in the day.

Due to the minister’s death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cancelled his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya today which was scheduled to review preparations for the August 5 ‘bhumi poojan’ event.

Wishes poured in for the Union Home Ministers from different leaders.

Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2020

अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है। आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020

My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 2, 2020

I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji https://t.co/i26dkb6Q1q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

May Buddha bless you with speedy recovery. My prayers with you Hon’ble @AmitShah Ji https://t.co/omz7bhw3ey — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@JTN4Ladakh) August 2, 2020

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 2, 2020

With nearly 55,000 new cases, the number of confirmed infections in India crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday.