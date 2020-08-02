Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive on Sunday and has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

The reports come from Shah himself who taking it to Twitter said, “I went through the coronavirus test and result comes to be positive. I am feeling fine but being hospitalized on doctor’s suggestions.”

“I request all those who had come in contact with me in last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier, died due to the infection in state capital Lucknow. She was 62.

She had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on July 18 and died at 9:30 am today, according to the government statement.

Varun was Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government. Her cremation will take place in Kanpur later in the day.

Due to the minister’s death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cancelled his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya today which was scheduled to review preparations for the August 5 ‘bhumi poojan’ event.

Wishes poured in for the Union Home Ministers from different leaders.

With nearly 55,000 new cases, the number of confirmed infections in India crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday.

 