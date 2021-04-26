Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have promised to support India in whatever way they can in the midst of an alarming COVID-19 situation.

Pichai vowed to donate Rs 135 Crore in funding to GiveIndia, and UNICEF for ‘medical supplies, organising support for high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.’

“Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to

@GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information,” Pichai tweeted.

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

Nadella stated that his company Microsoft will use its resources and technology to support the purchase of critical oxygen concetration device, aid relief efforts.

“I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices,” Nadella tweeted.

I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021



Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has promised to send assistance to India as the country reels under the much dreaded COVID-19 second wave.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden tweeted.

India recorded 3,52,991 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,73,13,163, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 24,28,616.

With 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 1,95,123, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours, 2,19,272 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,43,04,382.