National carrier Air India on Tuesday said all support is being extended to its staff stationed at the airline’s headquarters in New Delhi after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, following which the building has been sealed for two days.

“One of the employees attending the office at Airlines House has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had attended (office) last Wednesday and tested positive on Monday,” Air India spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

As Air India accords top priority to safety and well-being of its employees, all support is being extended to the staff concerned, according to the statement.

Air India headquarters will remain closed for sanitisation for two days, adhering to protocol, the spokesperson said.

As per sources, the employee was diagnosed with coronavirus infection through an RT-PCR test done at a private lab in New Delhi on May 10.