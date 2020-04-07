A circular was issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, on Tuesday asking the healthcare workers to re-use the N95 masks after disinfecting them.

“It is imperative that in accordance with the evidence-based on scientific literature, these 95 masks are to be disinfected by individual users, by keeping them in open after use or by other methods, and re-used at least 4 times each, whereby these will suffice for about 20 days,” it said.

The circular further said AIIMS will provide N95 masks to each healthcare worker involved in direct patient care. This includes Faculty and Residents doctors, nursing officers, technical staff, security guards and maintenance staff.

All the doctors will be provided with masks through the heads of their respective departments

Nursing officers and security guards, who are posted in patient care areas, will be provided the N95 masks through nursing officials, while the maintenance staff will be given the mask as and when required.

The circular said each health worker shall be provided five N95 masks.

The circular was issued by Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Dr D.K. Sharma with the approval of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.