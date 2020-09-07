As part of the Unlock 4.0, the metro services in select cities in the country have started its operation on Monday.

Metro services are going to resume after five months of a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The metro services are resuming their services with protective measures such as only asymptomatic people are allowed to board trains and stations at containment zones will stay shut.

As per the guidelines, passengers are also required to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones and will undergo thermal checks at stations.

There would be no use of tokens to travel in the metros, instead passengers need to use smart card only that also would recharged through online payment only, no cash.

The frequency of the metro trains will also be regulated in order to avoid crowding at the metro stations.

“Graded metro services will begin on yellow line (Samaypur Badli – Huda City Centre) and Rapid Metro Gurugram from 7:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 4:00 to 8:00 in the evening,” DMRC said.

“I am happy that Delhi Metro services resume today. Metro has made good arrangements. We should not be careless in taking precautions,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a series of tweets since yesterday regarding its services.

“Adjust your office timings in a way that you leave and/or arrive before peak hours and avoid overcrowding the metro,” it said.

“For better management of crowd at/outside stations, DMRC is also in touch with the authorities to provide around 1000 civil defence volunteers,” it added.

“Since Delhi Metro operates in Delhi-NCR, it will not be providing services to such stations which fall under the containment zones for any given day in any of the state(s),” DMRC said.

“Delhi Metro is ready to resume its services from tomorrow onwards in a staggered manner. The resumption of services requires the public to understand and co-operate with DMRC/CISF personnel on the following aspects for a comfortable and safe commuting experience,” it said.

“Public is advised to travel with minimum luggage & avoid carrying metallic items for a faster frisking at entry points. Keep only pocket-size hand sanitizers, if any, during the travel. Hand sanitizers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity,” it added.

Today morning, DMRC tweeted some of the pictures of commuters and its preparations to resume services after a halt of 169 days.

The metro services in the country are resuming on the day when India has surpassed Brazil in terms of caseloads to stand at the second position across the globe.

India has now surpassed Brazil in terms of the number of infections due to the deadly coronavirus and the cases tally passed the 43-lakh mark on Monday.

There has been yet another single-day spike in the number of cases with 90,802 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

It was the second consecutive day that India has recorded more than 90,000 cases in a single-day.