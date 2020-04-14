Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an attack on those spreading communal hatred in the name of coronavirus by saying that those doing such acts are doing betrayal.

“It’s very painful to see that some people in such a hard time are spreading hatred between Hindu and Muslim, which is against the nature. Our country can only grow when we all will work together,” he said.

Those who are trying to divide the country on the name of religion are betraying their country, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further extended the lockdown till May 3. We have got good support from the public and I expect to get the same in the coming days as well to make the nation corona-free,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal had welcomed the Centre’s decision to extend the nationwide shutdown till May 3. Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, Kejriwal said the city will fully implement the lockdown measures. “Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures,” the chief minister tweed.

On April 11, PM Modi held a video conference with the chief ministers of various states. Soon after the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal was first to hail Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown.

“The PM has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it,” Kejriwal had then tweeted.