A marriage anniversary party, in violation of the lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, has cost Chandigarh dear in its fight against Covid-19.

As many as 85 of 146 positive cases for the infection are linked to this party held on the rooftop of a house in highly populated rehabilitated slum colony, Bapu Dham, in the city.

It all started on 17 April when a ward attendant Narender Kumar (30), in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, hosted his party and invited nearly 50 persons for it.

Seven days after the celebration, Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on 25 April and there has been a sudden spike in Coranavirus cases in the locality consisting of nearly 2,500 multi-storeyed small houses.

Till 7 May, its been 85 positive cases in Bapu Dham with Kumar’s “contacts” including his family, neighbours and friends including women and children, testing positive for the deadly infection.

With this, the Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh has seen a seen a massive 400 per cent jump in positive cases, from 28 on April 25 to 142 on 8 May. Bapu Dham colony has accounted for above 58 per cent of total cases in the city and 67 per cent of the active cases.

And the UT Administration fears this count to go further up as more than 50,000 people live in the colony in close proximity which makes it susceptible to the spread of Covid-19. This is despite Bapu Dham colony, named after Mahatma Gandhi, remaining completely sealed as a containment zone.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that no one is being allowed to enter or leave the colony, except the government employees, municipal employees and essential service providers, who are on duty.

While, the attendant (Kumar) who is admitted to the hospital, has been booked for violating curfew norms and other charges, the UT Police has transferred the police post in-charge, sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, to the Police Lines and an explanation has also been sought from the Station House Officer, Narinder Patial, for their failure to prevent the anniversary party during the lockdown.

Chandigarh is in the list of 130 red zone districts released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.