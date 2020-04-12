Nine out of the 50 Corona positive patients here were discharged on Saturday afternoon after they fully recovered from the virus. This has brought a ray of hope for other patients Who are under treatment.

The nine patients who have been discharged on Saturday include the first patient of Corona who was tested positive on March 27. Besides the 7 relatives of this patient and a medical student who is pursuing studies in the Philippines have also been discharged from the LLRM Medical College hospital.

The patients have been discharged and handed over to their families after the second negative testing of the samples of all nine of them. However, they are instructed to remain in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Pleased by the success of his team of doctors and other medical staff Dr R C Gupta, principal of LLRM Medical College, said that their day and night of hard work and dedication resulted in the recovery of these 9 patients all of whom have been instructed to be in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Dr Gupta also said that the recovery of these patients will also pass positive signals and raise the morale of others suffering from the disease as well as their families.

Led by Dr Gupta the team worked hard ever since the first patient was brought in the COVID ward two weeks back. It indeed was a herculean task for the team that is working round the clock and taking care of the Corona positives in the hospital.

“Successful treatment of first 9 patients has come as a reward for the entire team of doctors and nursing staff,” said Dr Gupta adding that it definitely is a satisfying feeling for our team, the patients as well as their near and dear ones.

The family members who faced separation from them due to Corona were satisfied and pleased when they were asked to take their patients home as they have recovered. They all expressed their gratitude to Dr Gupta and his team who had been taking care of them all these days risking their own lives.

“The reports of another 3 patients’ initial report has come out negative and we are waiting for their second report. If this comes negative these three would also be discharged,” told Dr Gupta.

50 persons so far have tested positive of Corona in Meerut. Of these 9 have been discharged on Saturday while a 72-year-old patient died on April 1. The deceased was father in law of the businessman of Khurja who had come from Amravati in Maharashtra on March 18 and tested positive on March 27 becoming first Corona positive here. Later the disease was transmitted to many others who came in his contact.

All these 50 patients have been admitted to the medical College were 9 of them were discharged on Saturday.

Apparently pleased with the response of the patients to their treatment Dr. Gupta said that they are trying to keep up the morale of the patients high. “The medical student who is among those who are discharged today used to call me up on my mobile and I motivated her always,” told Dr Gupta adding that he is personally coordinating for everything including food and requirements of the Corona patients.