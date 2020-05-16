The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has declared that nine districts in the state, which had earlier reported COVID-19 cases, are now coronavirus-free, on Friday.

Additional chief secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman said that the nine districts- Barwani, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Sheopur, Alirajpur, Harda, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Betul- were now free from the COVID-19 infection.

During a review meeting held on Friday, this announcement was made.

Apart from this, no COVID-19 case has been detected in eight districts of the state so far, said Suleman.

Additional chief secretary said that testing has been increased in the state, adding that at least 5,822 swab samples were collected on Friday alone, while 93,849 samples have been tested so far.

“Of the 4,595 coronavirus positive cases reported in the state till Friday, 45 per cent were active ones,” he added.

In MP COVID-19 cases were reported in 32 districts till May 1 and as of May 15, its footprints extended to 44 out of 52 districts, according to the health department’s latest data.

In some districts, fresh cases were reported following the arrival of migrant workers, an official said.

A migrant worker, who arrived from Mumbai, tested positive for the infection in Damoh district, making him the first case in the city on Friday, he said.

239 patients have succumbed to the Coronavirus outbreak, till Friday evening.

There are 85,940 total cases of COVID-19 in India with 30152 recoveries so far. While 2752 people have died due to Coronavirus pandemic.