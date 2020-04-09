As novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to increase in the country, at least 88 per cent Indians feel that the 21-day nationwide lockdown, scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended further, a new poll said on Thursday.

The findings showed that 88 per cent of the respondents are refraining to order food online during the lockdown period, according to the survey by news platform Inshorts.

The poll which included the response from 40,000 app users revealed that 92 per cent of the respondents feel private sector should be allowed testing of COVID-19 in order to augment testing facilities for the respiratory disease.

“Lockdown is the best way to practice social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus,” said the survey.

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. It also decided to keep the educational institutions closed till June 17.

Odisha is the first state in the country which extended the lockdown period by another 15 days.

The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday. Of these, 5,095 are active cases, 166 are dead, one has migrated, while 472 people have been discharged after recovery.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state so far with 1,135 active cases, 117 cured and discharged and 72 have died.