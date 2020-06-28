The Health Ministry said it has informed the Group of Ministers (GoM) that Central teams comprising epidemiologists, public health experts and a senior joint secretary level officer have been formed to aid the states in their fight against Coronavirus, even as the coronavirus cases in the country crossed pass five lakh cases.

The eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active COVID-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry statement said, “It was mentioned that presently eight states – Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal – contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India.”

It added that another central team is visiting Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana to take stock of Covid-19 situation in these states.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), medical body looking after the Coronavirus situation in India, Balram Bhargava gave a presentation on testing strategy, where he explained the serological survey and the enhanced testing capacity per day.

“The samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,20,479 taking the total cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, to 79,96,707. India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs,” the ministry statement said.

The GoM was also apprised about the growing medical infrastructure in the country, said the Health Ministry.

As on June 27, the Covid-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,039 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds and 77,268 oxygen supported beds; 2,398 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,39,483 isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds and 51,321 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised.

“Moreover, 8,958 COVID Care Centres with 8,10,621 beds are now available to combat Covid-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 185.18 lakh N95 masks and 116.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the states/UTs/ Central Institutions,” the statement added.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose 5,28,859 to on Sunday which includes 2,03,051 actives cases and 3,09,712 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 16,095 according to data released by Ministry of Health.

