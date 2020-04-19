Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said over 70 per cent of novel coronavirus cases reported in the state were asymptomatic and patients were unaware about being infected due to the virus.

In a video message, he further told that 95% of tests resulted in negative of coronavirus.

“We have done over 66,000 tests so far, 95% of these are negative. Around 3600 are positive, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged. 75% are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. 52 patients are serious. We are looking at saving their lives,” he said in his video message.

“Our culture is to help each other. Don’t worry that you will be boycotted. So come forward,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray also assured health workers about the availability of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits in the hospitals.

“Do not be scared, we will provide PPE kits. I won’t deny that they are available with ample numbers but we are trying hard. It is getting sorted as we are getting some of the kits from Centre as well as we are providing too,” he said.

He also addressed the plight of migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra. He assured them of being in contact with the central government over their issue and to come out with a possible solution soon.

“We are in talks with the centre. I’m confident that a solution will come out in the coming days. Don’t worry. We’re gradually starting work in Maharashtra. If it’s possible you can come back to work, you’ll continue with your livelihood,” he said.

“I give you my word that Maharashtra government will take you to your homes, the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily and not out of fear,” he added.