68 doctors, nurses and staff of a government hospital in north-west Delhi on Thursday were asked to be under home quarantine after a coronavirus suspected 25-year-old patient died last night.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in north-west Delhi on Monday, but she allegedly did not disclose that she had travelled abroad recently and had been asked to be under home quarantine.

On Wednesday, her condition deteriorated and she was then put on a ventilator. The hospital claimed that she was admitted after submitting false information.

As reported by NDTV, the woman later told the doctors that she had returned from a foreign visit and came in contact with passengers who were infected with the coronavirus.

She also said that four members of her family were asked to observe home quarantine from April 10 to 24 by the district magistrate.

Those hospital workers who came in contact with the woman were asked to be under quarantine.

However, the coronavirus report of the woman is still awaited.

As of now, Delhi has witnessed 1578 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus with 32 deaths reported.