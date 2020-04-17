A 57-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away during treatment. With this, the figure of deaths due to Coronavirus reaches two in the district.

District Surveillance Officer, Dr Vishwas Choudhary, confirmed the second death in the district due to the deadly virus. He informed that the deceased was a resident of Jali Kothi area of the city who had come in contact with a Jamaat who stayed in a mosque of the locality. He got infected from this Jamati and passed away on Thursday night during his treatment in the LLRM Medical College here.

The deceased was brought to the hospital with the respiratory disorder on Saturday. He was tested positive of COVID-19 after which his treatment was started in the hospital. On Thursday midnight he complained of nausea and laid-down on the floor out of restlessness. Doctors on duty in the hospital tried to revive him but he lost the battle of life and passed away.

After his death, his body was immediately packed as per the protocol for the Corona patients and later on handed over to the family members who buried it in the night itself.

This was the second death of COVID-19 in the district. On April 1, a 72-year patient had died in the LLRM Medical college hospital during the treatment. He was father in law of the first Corona positive detected in the district who however have recovered and been discharged from the hospital early this week.

The district has 68 positive cases and 2 of them died and 14 were discharged on recovery and they are now being quarantined in their homes.